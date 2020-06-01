Funimation Streams Final English Dub Episode of 'If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die' Anime

Funimation started streaming the final English-dubbed episode of the If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die anime on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. EDT.

Funimation also began streaming the following English-dubbed episodes in the last two weeks:

Fruits Basket episode 6: June 1 at 1:05 p.m. EDT

episode 6: June 1 at 1:05 p.m. EDT If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die episode 12: May 28 at 4:00 p.m. EDT

episode 12: May 28 at 4:00 p.m. EDT Nekopara episode 11: May 28 at 4:00 p.m. EDT

episode 11: May 28 at 4:00 p.m. EDT Fruits Basket episode 5: May 25 at 1:05 p.m. EDT

episode 5: May 25 at 1:05 p.m. EDT A Certain Scientific Railgun T episode 9: May 22 at 4:00 p.m. EDT

episode 9: May 22 at 4:00 p.m. EDT If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die episode 11: May 21 at 4:00 p.m. EDT

episode 11: May 21 at 4:00 p.m. EDT Plunderer episode 13: May 20 at 1:05 p.m. EDT

Funimation had announced on March 18 that it had temporarily paused its production of its seasonal simuldubs for anime, as it is adjusting its simuldub production to allow for production members to work from home. The company had paused simuldubs for shows from the winter season and the current spring season while English-subtitled simulcasts continued as scheduled.

The company resumed streaming simuldubs with new dubbed episodes of My Hero Academia , Black Clover , Asteroid in Love , and Nekopara . Funimation has recently started releasing simuldub episodes of Fruits Basket 2nd Season and A Certain Scientific Railgun T .