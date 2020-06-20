World End Heroes Manga Canceled Due to Game Ending Service

Game will end service on August 20

The July issue of Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge magazine revealed on Wednesday that since Square Enix announced on May 28 that the World End Heroes smartphone game is ending service, Kodansha is canceling the manga adaptation.

The manga was slated to launch in the magazine and in the Bessatsu Friend magazine in early summer.

The game launched in Japan in November 2018. In the "situation style RPG," players manage and raise heroes. While deepening bonds with the heroes, players learn the mystery of the world. The game will end service on August 20, but will still be available to play offline after that date.

The game's voice cast includes Kenji Akabane , Kōhei Amasaki , Kaito Ishikawa , Kazuhiko Inoue , Yūma Uchida , Kouki Uchiyama , Yuichiro Umehara , Megumi Ogata , Nobuhiko Okamoto , Yūsuke Kobayashi , Takahiro Sakurai , Nobunaga Shimazaki , Tomokazu Sugita , Hiroki Suzuki , Ryota Takeuchi , Kenji Nojima , Satoshi Hino , Shun Horie , Kenta Miyake , Ayumu Murase , and Hiroyuki Yoshino .