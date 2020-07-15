Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle Anime's Video Reveals More Staff, October Debut

The official website for the television anime of Kagiji Kumanomata 's Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle ( Maōjō de Oyasumi ) manga began streaming a new promotional video and unveiled a new visual for the anime on Thursday. The video reveals more staff for the anime, and also reveals its October premiere date on TV Tokyo , BS TV Tokyo , and AT-X .

The new staff members include Sumie Noro ( Tada Never Falls in Love , How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? episode director) as assistant director, Chiaki Nakajima ( Yuruyuri - Happy Go Lily , Love Lab ) as sub character designer, and Yukari Hashimoto ( March comes in like a lion , Mr. Osomatsu , Sarazanmai ) as composer.

Other new staff members include:

Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Sshhh! Princess Syalis is trying to get a good night's sleep. Some shut-eye. Forty winks. Catch some Z's. Long ago in olden times when people and demons lived together in—well, disharmony, really – a demon king kidnaps a human princess and imprisons her in his castle. Bereft, the princess's subjects beat their chests in anguish…until a hero arises to spearhead Project Rescue Our Princess! While waiting for her knight in shining armor, what's an imprisoned princess to do …? Teddy-bear guards with bat wings are all very well, but her dungeon cell is bo-o-o-ring! So, she decides to wile away the long hours by sleeping. Now if only she could get comfortable…and didn't suffer from insomnia…

The anime's cast members include Inori Minase as Princess Syalis (left in image below), Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as the Demon King Tasogare (center), and Kaito Ishikawa as the Demon Cleric (right).

Hiro Shimono as The Hero Akatsuki who rises to the occasion to rescue Princess Syalis



Rikiya Koyama as Majiro the Hedgehog





Mitsue Yamazaki ( How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? , Tada Never Falls in Love ) is directing the series at Doga Kobo ( The Helpful Fox Senko-san , Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun ). Yoshiko Nakamura ( Kabukibu! , Hiiro no Kakera - The Tamayori Princess Saga ) is in charge of the series scripts. Ai Kikuchi ( New Game! , How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? ) is designing the characters.

Kumanomata launched the ongoing manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in May 2016. The 14th volume shipped in Japan on April 16.