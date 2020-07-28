Arakure Knight: Remember Tomorrow Gets New Manga on August 11

This year's 16th issue of Akita Shoten 's Young Champion magazine revealed on Tuesday that Satoshi Yoshida will launch a new manga installment in his Arakure Knight series titled Arakure Knight : Remember Tomorrow - Ghost Note in the magazine's next issue on August 11. The issue described the new manga series as the fifth in the series.

The same issue also published the final chapter of Yoshida's previous Arakure Knight manga Arakure Knight : Remember Tomorrow (seen right). Yoshida launched Arakure Knight : Remember Tomorrow in Young Champion in March 2018. Akita Shoten published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on February 20, and will publish the fifth and final volume on August 20.

Yoshida's Arakure Knight manga franchise centers around delinquent Haruma Yūki, who seeks to join the motorcycle gang Linda. The manga shows Haruma's efforts to join the gang, while also following the activities of Linda and its leader Zenba as they clash with rival motorcycle gangs.

The original Arakure Knight manga ran in Akita Shoten 's Young King magazine from 1995 to 2005. The Arakure Knight : Kōkō Bakusō-hen manga then continued the story, followed by the Arakure Knight : Kuroi Zankyō Kanketsu-hen , which ended in February 2016.

The manga inspired the Shin Shōnan Bakusōzoku Arakure Knight original video anime ( OVA ) in 1997. (While the OVA is titled after Yoshida's earlier Shōnan Bakusōzoku manga, the Arakure Knight series is only an homage to the earlier title, and their stories are not connected.) The manga also inspired two live-action films in 2007.