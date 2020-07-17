Arakure Knight: Remember Tomorrow Manga Ends on July 28

This year's 15th issue of Akita Shoten 's Young Champion magazine revealed on Wednesday that Satoshi Yoshida 's Arakure Knight : Remember Tomorrow manga will end in the magazine's next issue on July 28.

Yoshida's Arakure Knight manga franchise centers around delinquent Haruma Yūki, who seeks to join the motorcycle gang Linda. The manga shows Haruma's efforts to join the gang, while also following the activities of Linda and its leader Zenba as they clash with rival motorcycle gangs.

Yoshida launched Arakure Knight : Remember Tomorrow in Young Champion in March 2018. Akita Shoten published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on February 20.

The original Arakure Knight manga ran in Akita Shoten 's Young King magazine from 1995 to 2005. The Arakure Knight : Kōkō Bakusō-hen manga then followed, and then the Arakure Knight : Kuroi Zankyō Kanketsu-hen manga. Arakure Knight : Kuroi Zankyō Kanketsu-hen ended in February 2016.

The manga inspired the Shin Shōnan Bakusōzoku Arakure Knight original video anime ( OVA ) in 1997. (While the OVA is titled after Yoshida's earlier Shōnan Bakusōzoku manga, the Arakure Knight series is only an homage to the earlier title, and their stories are not connected.) The manga also inspired two live-action films in 2007.