Sengoku Basara Franchise Gets New Manga

CAPCOM revealed on July 21 that its Sengoku Basara franchise is getting a new manga by Rando Ayamine and Yukai Asada this winter in Hero's Inc.'s Monthly Hero's magazine. This year's September issue of Monthly Hero's and CAPCOM revealed artwork of the protagonists Date Masamune and Sanada Yukimura. Ayamine is credited with the composition, and Asada ( Tokko Zero ) is drawing the manga.

The new manga commemorates the series' 15th anniversary.

CAPCOM 's Sengoku Basara franchise has inspired several television anime series, one anime movie, a live-action series with two compilation films, and several stage plays. A television anime adaptation of Gakuen Basara , a high school spinoff project based on the game franchise , premiered in October 2018.

CAPCOM released the Sengoku Basara 4 - Sumeragi Anniversary Edition game in physical and digital versions for PlayStation 4 in Japan on July 21. CAPCOM released the Sengoku Basara 4 PlayStation 3 action game in Japan in January 2014, and released a high-definition version of the game that celebrates the series' 10th anniversary titled Sengoku Basara 4 - Sumeragi for the PS4 in July 2015.

Ayamine previously drew the GetBackers manga with writer Yuya Aoki from 1999 to 2007. Tokyopop published 27 out of the 39 volumes of the manga in English, and ADV Film released the manga's 2002 TV anime adaptation on DVD. Sentai Filmworks later licensed and released the anime in 2012.