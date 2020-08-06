Tekken 7 Game Reveals Season Pass 4

Announcement trailer reveals balance updates, new moves for all characters, Tekken Prowess

Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced on Friday that its Tekken 7 game is getting a fourth Season Pass. The company is streaming an announcement trailer:

The fourth Season Pass will include battle balance updates, new moves for all characters, Tekken Prowess, and online play enhancements.

Tekken 7 launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam on in June 2017. The game added Geese Howard from SNK 's Fatal Fury and King of Fighters games as a playable character in November 2017, as well as Noctis Lucis Caelum from Square Enix 's Final Fantasy XV game in March 2018.

The game's second Season Pass launched in September 2018 with new playable characters Anna and Lei Wulong. Armor King and Craig Marduk then joined the game as DLC characters in December 2018, and Julia and Negan (the latter from The Walking Dead franchise ) joined the game as DLC characters in February 2019.

The game added Zafina, Leroy, Ganryu, and Fahkumram as part of the third Season Pass between September 2019 and March 2020.

Sources: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel, email correspondence



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.