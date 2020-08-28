Cotoji's Seirei-sama no Nangi na Nichijō Manga Ends in September

The October issue of Hobunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Carat magazine revealed on Friday that Cotoji 's Seirei-sama no Nangi na Nichijō ( Spirits' Difficult Life ) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on September 28. Hobunsha will publish the manga's third compiled book volume on October 27.

The four-panel manga follows the fire spirit Sara, who must, as a right of passage, steal something precious from the first human she meets. She ends up living as a freeloader at her female target's house.

Cotoji launched the manga in Manga Time Kirara Carat in April 2018. Hobunsha published the manga's second volume last November.

Cotoji ( No-Rin: Petit ) launched the Anne-Happy manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in December 2012, and ended it in November 2018. Hobunsha published the manga's 10th and final volume in January 2019. Yen Press publishes the manga, and it shipped the manga's 10th volume last November. A television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in April 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired