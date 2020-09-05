Crunchyroll, Sentai Filmworks Partner for Home Video Releases

Crunchyroll announced during its Crunchyroll Expo event on Saturday that it has entered into a "home video and electronic sell-through distribution" partnership with Sentai Filmworks to distribute anime titles on home video, which will "appear as a mix of subtitled and English-dubbed content." Sentai Filmworks ' recently announced home video Blu-ray Disc release of the Granbelm anime is one of the four titles that will "kick off" the partnership.

The other three titles include Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fourth Plate , Ascendance of a Bookworm , and World Trigger .

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fourth Plate , the fourth season of the Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma anime, premiered last October. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fifth Plate , the fifth season, premiered on April 10, but had delayed new episodes in mid-April due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The season restarted its broadcast from episode 1 on July 3. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

Ascendance of a Bookworm , the television anime adaptation of Miya Kazuki 's "biblia fantasy" novel series of the same name, premiered with its first part last October. Crunchyroll streamed the first part as it aired in Japan, and it also began streaming an English dub on December 4. The second part premiered in Japan on April 4. Crunchyroll streamed the second half with English subtitles. The anime will have a third season.

World Trigger is the television anime adaptation of Daisuke Ashihara 's manga of the same name. The two-season television anime adaptation premiered in 2014 and 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and debuted an English dub in February. The series is getting new television anime season.