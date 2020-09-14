Kamui Gaiden, Kamen Rider Hibiki Actress Sei Ashina Passes Away at 36

Police are investigating death as possible suicide

NHK reported on Monday that actress Sei Ashina has passed away. She was 36.

According to police, a relative found Ashina in her home on Monday. Police are investigating the death as a possible suicide.

Ashina was born in Fukushima prefecture, and played Yuki Shinbo in the NHK historical series Yae no Sakura in 2013.

Ashina played You Hime "Hime" in the 2005-2006 Kamen Rider Hibiki television show. She also played the role of Mikumo in the 2009 Kamui Gaiden live-action film, which Funimation released on home video in 2010. The film is based on Sanpei Shirato 's The Legend of Kamui manga.

Ashina also played roles in other live-action adaptations of manga, including Impossibility Defense (as Risa Yumehara), Perfect World , Watashi wa Shadow , Yūbe wa Otanoshimi Deshita ne (as Kuriyama), Bara-Iro no Seisen: The Future Is in Our Hands! , Futagashira (as Ogin), Saru Lock , A Chef of Nobunaga (as Kaede), and Ship of Theseus .

Ashina also starred in Shoko Nakagawa 's directorial debut short "Nanase Futatabi Prologue" in 2010.

Image via Horipro

Source: NHK via My Game News Flash

If you or anyone you know is suicidal or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a suicide prevention organization in your country. In Japan, the TELL LifeLine service is available at 03-5774-0992, and an English counseling service is available at 03-4550-1146. In the United States, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255. In Canada, Crisis Services Canada is available at 1-833-456-4566.