New Wixoss TV Anime Unveils Teaser, Title, Cast, Staff, Story, January Delay

Takara Tomy opened a website for the new television anime for its Wixoss franchise on Tuesday. The website posted a teaser promotional video that reveals the anime's title as Wixoss Diva(A)Live (pronounced "wi-cross diva alive"), and also reveals the cast, staff, story with a new world setting, and January 2021 premiere date. ( Takara Tomy had announced the series in March with a planned 2020 premiere.)

The anime's story moves the "Wixoss" card game to the online virtual space of "Wixossland" as it continues to grow more popular. The game allows players to become the LRIG avatars themselves. The most popular format in the game is "Diva Battle," which allows three players to team up to compete against other units for the most "Selector" fans. Some units are idol-themed, while others are DJ- and band-themed.

The cast includes:

Saya Fukuzumi as Hirana Asu, the leader of the idol-themed diva trio "No Limit." The first-year high school student has admired the legendary diva "Mugen Shojo" since childhood, as has since dreamed of becoming the top diva.



Haruka Shiraishi as Rei Sakigake, a member of "No Limit." She is a class representative in her school, and is usually seen as a silent genius, but she hides a secret passion within her, which she unleashes in Wixossland to great acclaim.



Shizuku Hoshinoya as Akino Onko, a member of "No Limit." She knows more about Wixoss than most, and followed Hirana into Diva Battle after some persuasion.





Masato Matsune ( Chaos Dragon , Chronos Ruler ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff , with series scripts overseen by Tsuyoshi Tamai (episode scripts for Lostorage conflated WIXOSS ). NC Empire is credited with the visual concept design and original character designs, and Ui Shigure is credited with the anime's character designs Yoshinori Saito is the audio director, and Maiko Iuchi is returning from previous anime in the franchise to compose the music.

Lostorage conflated WIXOSS , the most recent television anime series in the franchise , premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

The toy and game maker Takara Tomy launched the WIXOSS (pronounced like "wi-cross") card game in April 2014. The Selector Infected Wixoss anime series also premiered that month, followed by a second season, Selector Spread Wixoss , in October of that same year. The Selector Destructed Wixoss anime film then opened in Japan in February 2016. The 12-episode Lostorage incited WIXOSS anime premiered in October 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Funimation released Selector Infected Wixoss on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in September 2015, and released Selector Spread Wixoss on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in June 2016.

Sources: Wixoss Diva(A)Live anime's website, Comic Natalie