Voice Actor Kousei Tomita Passes Away at 84

Voice actor Kousei Tomita passed away due to a stroke on Sunday . He was 84.

Tomita was a Tokyo native who began his career as a stage actor with the Gekidan Tōgei theatrical troupe. His more than 50-year career in the anime industry began with a role in the original 1963 Astro Boy series, and he reprised the role of Higeoyaji in various anime from Osamu Tezuka .

He also voiced the title character in the original 1973 Doraemon television anime series. Tomita's other anime roles included Bakabon's papa in Heisei Tensai Bakabon , Dr. Hell and Nuke in Mazinger Z , Inspector Ohtsuka in Shin Tetsujin 28 , Dr. Saotome in Getter Robo , Alexander Bucock in The Legend of the Galactic Heroes , Bouleuse Gotho in Armored Trooper Votoms , and Emperor Daibazaal and the narrator in Voltron .

Additionally, Tomita provided Japanese dub voices for Western films and television series such as Rocky , Airwolf , Emperor of the North Pole , and the 1993 live-action Super Mario Bros. film. He had a role in the Appare Sanma Daisensei variety program, and also worked as a narrator. Tomita's voice recordings featured in Tokyo Disneyland's Big Thunder Mountain ride.

