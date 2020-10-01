News
Voice Actor Kousei Tomita Passes Away at 84
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Voice actor Kousei Tomita passed away due to a stroke on Sunday. He was 84.
Tomita was a Tokyo native who began his career as a stage actor with the Gekidan Tōgei theatrical troupe. His more than 50-year career in the anime industry began with a role in the original 1963 Astro Boy series, and he reprised the role of Higeoyaji in various anime from Osamu Tezuka.
He also voiced the title character in the original 1973 Doraemon television anime series. Tomita's other anime roles included Bakabon's papa in Heisei Tensai Bakabon, Dr. Hell and Nuke in Mazinger Z, Inspector Ohtsuka in Shin Tetsujin 28, Dr. Saotome in Getter Robo, Alexander Bucock in The Legend of the Galactic Heroes, Bouleuse Gotho in Armored Trooper Votoms, and Emperor Daibazaal and the narrator in Voltron.
Additionally, Tomita provided Japanese dub voices for Western films and television series such as Rocky, Airwolf, Emperor of the North Pole, and the 1993 live-action Super Mario Bros. film. He had a role in the Appare Sanma Daisensei variety program, and also worked as a narrator. Tomita's voice recordings featured in Tokyo Disneyland's Big Thunder Mountain ride.
Source: Cinema Today (入倉功一)