Precure Miracle Leap Film Teases Revelations With Video on Opening Day

Film about mysterious time loop opens on Halloween after COVID-19 delays

The official YouTube channel for the Precure magical girl franchise posted a new special video for the Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi (Everyone and the Mysterious One Day) anime film on Saturday. The video includes spoilers for the film:

[Warning: The description of the video contains story spoilers for the film. Highlight the white text to read.] Healin' Good Precure 's Cure Grace transforms into the movie's original form Super Grace, complete with a cherry blossom petal skirt and a giant cherry blossom in her hair, with the power of the Miraculun Lights that harbors eveyone's emotions.

The film's official website also announced on Friday that the film's character designer and animation director Nishiki Itaoka drew 14 sketches that are on display in Tokyo's Shinjuku Wald 9 , Yokohama Burg 13 , and Chiba's T-Joy Soga theaters. The sketches feature 13 Precure girls from the last three series as well as the movie characters Miraculun and Refrain, as well as signatures by their respective cast members. In addition, the staff is holding a Twitter campaign to give away the 14 sketches.

14 theaters in the T-Joy chain throughout Japan hosted screenings that started at midnight or later on opening day, which is Saturday or Halloween. Due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), few films have had midnight screenings for most of this year, although Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train is among the films that began adding late-night screenings at midnight or later.

Most local governments in Japan have "juvenile protection ordinances" against minors being in theaters after 10:00 or 11:00 p.m., so T-Joy did not allow minors under the age of 18 to go to these midnight screenings. In addition, the midnight screenings did not hand out the "Miraculun Light" sticks that filmgoers get in other screenings. (These Precure film bonuses are normally called "Miracle Lights," but they were renamed as "Miraclun Lights" in honor of the latest film's Miraclun character.)

The film was originally slated to open on March 20, but was delayed to May 16 in order to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). It was then delayed again to its current October 31 date.

The movie's plot centers around time and one mysterious day, as the characters of the Star ☆ Twinkle Precure and Hugtto! Precure anime go on trips to Sukoyaka City — the home of the currently airing Healin' Good Precure anime. The Precure girls must protect the "spirit of tomorrow" Miraclun from the "spirit of yesterday" Refrain, who seeks to prevent the world from ever experiencing tomorrow.

Rie Kitagawa performs the theme song "Healin' Good ❤ Precure Touch !!." Kitagawa also performs the insert song "Circle Love ~Sakura~."

Healin' Good Precure , Toei Animation 's 17th Precure magical girl television anime series, premiered in Japan on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and their affiliates on February 2. The anime began delaying new episodes on April 26 due to the spread of COVID-19. The anime resumed airing new episodes on June 28 with the 13th episode. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

In the show's story, the Healing Garden, a secret world that treats Earth's ailments, has been attacked by the Byōgens who seek to infect Earth. Three "medical trainee" Healing Animals and Latte, a Healing Garden princess with special powers, have come in search of partners to avert the threat. The three girls they meet — Nodoka, Chiyu, and Hinata — transform into Precures and stand up to the Byōgens to protect all life on Earth and the Healing Garden.

Yoko Ikeda ( The File of Young Kindaichi Returns , Thriller Restaurant ) is serving as series director, and Junko Komura ( Hugtto! Precure Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories ) is supervising the series scripts. Naoko Yamaoka is designing the characters, and Nagisa Nishida is the art designer. Shiho Terada ( Inazuma Eleven GO , Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman ) is composing the music, and Kiyomi Sakairi is the color key artist. Rie Kitagawa is returning to sing the opening theme song "Healin' Good Precure Touch!!," while Kanako Miyamoto 's is performing the new ending theme song "Everybody☆Healin' G'Day."

The Healin' Good Precure anime will have its own separate film that will open on March 20, 2021.

Source: Comic Natalie