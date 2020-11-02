'Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town' Anime Reveals January 4 Premiere, TV Ad

will stream fantasy series as it airs

The official website for the television anime of Toshio Satō and illustrator Nao Watanuki 's Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town ( Tatoeba Last Dungeon Mae no Mura no Shōnen ga Joban no Machi de Kurasu Yō na Monogatari ) light novel series revealed on Monday that the show will premiere on January 4 on AT-X , Tokyo MX , BS11 , Abema, and Sun TV . NBC Universal's YouTube channel is also streaming a new commercial for the anime.

The anime was delayed from October to January. Funimation will stream the anime as it airs.

Yen Press is releasing the novel series in English, and it describes the first novel volume:

Lloyd is a novice adventurer whose dream is to discover “true strength” in the capital he's always admired, despite growing up with neighbors who always considered him weak. The story starts with him departing his hometown, which just so happens to be located right next to…one of the most dangerous dungeons in the world?! Lloyd may think of himself as powerless, but when he goes to the city that serves as the starter town for adventurers, the difference between him and everyone else couldn't be starker!

The cast includes:

Director migmi is helming the anime at LIDEN FILMS . Makoto Iino is designing the characters, and Deko Akao is charge of the series scripts. Masakazu Miyake is directing the art, and Misato Aida is the color key artist. Junpei Takatsu is the compositing director of photography, and Misaki Enokida is editing. Jin Aketagawa is directing the sound, and Michiru is composing the music.

GA Bunko began publishing the light novel series in February 2017. Hajime Fusemachi launched a manga adaptation on the Gangan Online website in September 2017. Square Enix is publishing Fusemachi's manga adaptation in English.

Souchu launched a slice-of-life spinoff manga titled Tatoeba Last Dungeon Mae no Mura no Shōnen ga Joban no Machi no Shokudō de Hataraku Nichijō Monogatari (Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Worked at a Restaurant in a Starter Town) in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine on January 11.