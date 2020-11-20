The Rising of the Shield Hero Anime Gets Smartphone RPG

The official Twitter account of the The Rising of The Shield Hero anime announced on Friday that the anime is inspiring a role-playing game app titled The Rising of The Shield Hero ~RERISE~ for iOS and Android devices. Pre-registration opened for the smartphone app, and a campaign is offering in-game rewards depending on how many people pre-register.

A website opened for the game, and it will unveil a promotional video and more information on the game soon.

One Peace Books is releasing Aneko Yusagi 's original novel series and Aiya Kyū's manga adaptation in English. The publisher describes the novels' first volume:

Naofumi Iwatani, an uncharismatic otaku who spends his days on games and manga, suddenly finds himself summoned to a parallel universe! He discovers he is one of four heroes equipped with legendary weapons and tasked with saving the world from its prophesied destruction. As the Shield Hero, the weakest of the heroes, all is not as it seems. Naofumi is soon alone, penniless, and betrayed. With no one to turn to, and nowhere to run, he is left with only his shield. Now, Naofumi must rise to become the legendary Shield Hero and save the world!

The Rising of The Shield Hero anime series premiered with a two-hour special in January 2019 and ran for 25 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll premiered the first dubbed episode at Crunchyroll Expo in September 2018 with guests from the anime.

The show's second season will premiere in 2021. Crunchyroll had announced at last year's Crunchyroll Expo that the anime will have two more seasons.