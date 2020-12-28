Sailor Moon Eternal Anime Films' New Clip Teases Helios Kissing Chibiusa

1st of 2 films opens on January 8

The official website for the Sailor Moon franchise posted a new special clip for the two-part Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon Eternal ( Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Eternal The MOVIE ) anime film project on Tuesday. The clip debuts the film's scene between Chibiusa and Pegasus (as Helios). Chibusa wants to be like Usagi, but is sad that her real self cannot match her ideals. Helios promises to support her as she wishes to grow up as fast as she can.

In the past month, the website also posted short clips featuring:

Sailor Mercury, Sailor Mars, Sailor Jupiter, and Sailor Venus Usagi and Mamoru Sailor Senshi ad Story ad

The first film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on September 11, but was delayed to January 8, 2021 due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Japan. The second film will open on February 11, 2021.

The new cast members for the films include:

The film marks 25 years since the franchise last had a work that screened in theaters in Japan.

Original manga creator Naoko Takeuchi is credited with the original work and with supervision. Chiaki Kon is returning from Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal: Season III to direct the two films. Kazuko Tadano , the character designer for the original Sailor Moon anime, is designing the characters. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure TV anime all five parts, Land of the Lustrous , PriPara ) is penning the scripts. Toei is distributing the film. Studio DEEN is co-producing the film alongside Toei Animation .

Momoiro Clover Z and the main cast are performing the theme song "Tsukiiro Chainon" (Moonlight Chainon).

The returning cast includes:

The two-part film project will take the place of a fourth season for Sailor Moon Crystal . The films will cover the "Dead Moon" arc of Takeuchi's original manga.