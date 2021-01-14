New Pokémon Snap Switch Game Launches on April 30

Trailer previews new Lental region

The Pokémon Company International announced on Thursday that its New Pokémon Snap game will launch for Nintendo Switch on April 30. The company began streaming a new trailer, and it previews the Lental region and its Pokémon .

Bandai Namco Studios is developing the New Pokémon Snap game.

The game, inspired by the 1999 Pokémon Snap game for the Nintendo 64, lets players photograph Pokémon to complete a Pokémon Photodex for Professor Mirror and his assistant Rita. Players visit a variety of environments using the auto-driving Neo-One vehicle and capture unique Pokémon behaviors on camera. They may interact with Pokémon by throwing a fluffruit. Some Pokémon and vegetation also emit a glow, known as the Illumina phonemenon. Professor Mirror evaluates and score players' photos.