Persona 5 Strikers Game's 'All-Out-Action' Trailer Streamed

Atlus began streaming on Friday the "All-Out-Action" trailer for Persona 5 Strikers ( Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers ) ⁠— the new action role-playing game in the Persona franchise by Atlus , KOEI Tecmo Games, and Omega Force.

Persona 5 Strikers will launch for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in the West on February 23. The Digital Deluxe Edition of the game will launch on February 19 for players who pre-order the game.

English voice actresses Erika Harlacher Cassandra Lee Morris had revealed in December that the game had been previously delayed due to the effects of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The actress noted that the recording for the game was scheduled to begin in April 2020 but was delayed due to the staff and cast going into quarantine. The cast members were later sent equipment so that they could record remotely.

Atlus , KOEI Tecmo Games, and Omega Force released the game for the PS4 and Switch in Japan in February 2020.

The game's story is set half a year after the original Persona 5 game's story, with the game's main characters going on summer vacation, but becoming involved in a new incident that spans the whole of Japan. The original game's main characters are playable.

The original Persona 5 game shipped for the PS4 and PlayStation 3 in Japan in September 2016. The game shipped in North America in April 2017 after a delay. The game features animation sequences from Production I.G .

The 26-episode television anime series based on the game premiered in April 2018 and aired through September 2018. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll and Hulu as it aired. Two specials then aired in December 2018 and March 2019.

The Persona 5 Royal ( Persona 5 The Royale in Japan) role-playing game launched for the PS4 in Japan in October 2019. The game launched in the Americas and Europe in March 2020.