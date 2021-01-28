Moriarty the Patriot Anime's 2nd Half Previewed in Video

2nd half premieres in April

The official website for the television anime of Ryōsuke Takeuchi and Hikaru Miyoshi 's Moriarty the Patriot ( Yūkoku no Moriarty ) manga began streaming a promotional video for the second half of the anime on Wednesday. The second half of the anime will premiere in April.

The anime premiered on October 11, and it will have 24 episodes. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The story's protagonist is James Moriarty, the famous antagonist from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle 's Sherlock Holmes series. In the manga, he is an orphan who assumes the name William James Moriarty when he and his younger brother are adopted into the Moriarty family. As a young man, he seeks to remove the ills caused by England's strict class system.

Kazuya Nomura ( Joker Game , Run with the Wind , Black Fox ) is directing the anime at Production I.G . Go Zappa and Taku Kishimoto are in charge of the series scripts. Tooru Ookubo ( Sengoku Basara - Samurai Kings , Tokimeki Restaurant: Miracle6 ) is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director. Tasuku Hatanaka is performing the anime's opening theme song "DYING WISH," while STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION are performing the ending theme song "ALPHA."

Takeuchi and Miyoshi debuted the manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in August 2016. Takeuchi draws the storyboards and Miyoshi provides the art. Shueisha published the manga's 13th volume on November 4. The manga's "Saigo no Jiken" (The Final Problem) arc will reach its climax in the 14th volume, which will ship in Japan in April 2021. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English.