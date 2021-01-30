07-Ghost's Yuki Amemiya, Yukino Ichihara Launch Long Goodbye My Honey Manga

Manga centers on girl who finds something important in place between life, death

The official website for Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine revealed on Thursday that Yuki Amemiya and Yukino Ichihara will launch a new manga titled Long Goodbye My Honey in the magazine's April issue, which will ship on January 26. The manga will feature on the cover of the issue, and the first chapter will include an opening color page.

Amemiya posted a preview of the manga on Twitter on Friday. The preview teases that the story centers on a girl who finds something important at "Grand Finale Station," the final stop where those who have died arrive, and a place that exists in the space between life and death.

Kodansha 's Days Neo website, which connects aspiring manga creators with professional editors, began listing in November a recruitment notice for assistants for the two manga creators to work on a new serialization in Monthly Comic Zero-Sum .

Amemiya and Ichihara launched the 07-Ghost manga in 2005 and ended it in 2013. Go! Comi published the beginning of the manga in North America in 2008, and Viz Media picked up the license in 2012.

The manga inspired a television anime series in 2009. Ichijinsha also published the one-volume side-story manga 07-Ghost Children in 2010.

The authors then launched the Battle Rabbits ( Bato Rabbits ) manga in Monthly Comic Zero-Sum in September 2014, and ended it in 2016 with four volumes. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga in English.