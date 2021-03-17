Toonami Premieres The Promised Neverland Anime Season 2 on April 10

The official Facebook page for Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block announced on Wednesday that the block will begin airing the second anime season based on Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu 's The Promised Neverland manga on April 10 at 1:30 a.m. EDT (effectively, April 11).

The full lineup for April 10 includes:

The second season premiered on January 7. Funimation is streaming the series as it airs in Japan. The second season was scheduled to premiere in October, but was delayed to January 2021 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production.

The anime's first season premiered in January 2019. Aniplex of America streamed the anime on Crunchyroll , Hulu , Funimation , and HIDIVE as it aired in Japan. Toonami began airing the anime in April 2019.

Shirai and Posuka Demizu launched The Promised Neverland manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016, and ended it last June. Viz Media publishes the manga digitally and in print in North America. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English. Weekly Shonen Jump published a new one-shot on January 4 for the manga, titled "We Were Born," which tells the story of "another The Promised Neverland ."