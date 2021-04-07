WAVE!! ~Naminori Boys~ Surfing Game App Ends Service

Smartphone game launched on March 1 after anime's release

The official Twitter account for the WAVE!! ~Naminori Boys~ smartphone game app, which is part of Love&Art's surfing-themed project WAVE!!, announced on Tuesday that it has ended service. The developers decided to terminate the service after concluding that it would be difficult to provide services to satisfy future customers, even after renovating the game system. Customers who have purchased in-game "Coral Stone" currency will receive refunds. The app became available for free for a limited time, starting on Wednesday.

The app launched on March 1.

The project's story is set in the city of Ōarai in Ibaraki prefecture, and centers on Masaki Hinaoka, who befriends transfer student Shō Akitsuki before the summer break, and ends up getting hooked on surfing. Through the sport, Masaki will get to know new friends, and will also drift apart from them in his journey to adulthood.

The WAVE!! Surfing Yappe!! anime film trilogy got a television anime "complete edition" series version that premiered on January 11 on TV Tokyo . The show's eight main cast members as the unit Naminori Boys ("Surfing Boys," abbreviated NBS) perform the opening theme song "Shigeki Surfer Boy" and the ending theme song "One More Chance, One Ocean."

The trilogy's first part opened October 2, the second part opened on October 16, and the third part opened on October 30.

Love&Art is developing the project with the supervision of the Nippon Surfing Association, the supervision cooperation of Surf Magazine, and the cooperation of Murasaki Sports.

The franchise also includes a radio program, various CDs, a four-panel manga in English and Japanese, and a smartphone game. Love&Art previously developed the Meiji Tokyo Renka franchise with Broccoli , and the B-PROJECT franchise with MAGES.

Source: WAVE!! ~Naminori Boys~ app's Twitter account via Nijimen