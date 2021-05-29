Platinum End Anime Casts Kaito Ishikawa, Kikuko Inoue, Tomoaki Maeno, Hikaru Midorikawa

The official website for the television anime of Takeshi Obata and Tsugumi Ohba 's Platinum End manga revealed four more cast members on Saturday.

Kaito Ishikawa as Kanade Uryū



Kikuko Inoue as Meyza



Tomoaki Maeno as Hajime Sokotani



Hikaru Midorikawa as Balta



Previously revealed cast members include:

The anime will premiere on TBS and other channels this fall.

Hideya Takahashi ( Strike Witches: Road to Berlin , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind ) is directing the anime at Signal.MD . Kōji Ōdate ( No Game, No Life ) is designing the characters, and Shinichi Inotsume ( PERSONA 5 the Animation , Hayate the Combat Butler , Gangsta. ) is supervising the series scripts. KUSANAGI is handling the art, Masanori Ikeda is the CGI director, and Takatoshi Hamano is the sound director at Magic Capsule .

Viz Media describes how the story begins:

As his classmates celebrate their middle school graduation, troubled Mirai is mired in darkness. But his battle is just beginning when he receives some salvation from above in the form of an angel. Now Mirai is pitted against 12 other chosen humans in a battle in which the winner becomes the next god of the world. Mirai has an angel in his corner, but he may need to become a devil to survive.

Obata and Ohba ( Death Note , Bakuman. ) launched the Platinum End manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in November 2015, and ended it on January 4. Shueisha published the 14th and final volume on February 4.

Viz Media has been publishing the manga simultaneously in English digitally since the manga's launch. The company also publishes the manga in print.

The two creators serialized Death Note from 2003 to 2006 and Bakuman. from 2008 to 2012, both in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Viz Media publishes both in North America. Both manga have inspired anime and live-action adaptations.