Sentai at Home 2021 Virtual Event Hosts Cast, Staff from Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory, Getter Robo Arc, Princess Principal, Redo of Healer, Non Non Biyori Anime

Event takes place on August 20

Sentai Filmworks announced on Wednesday the guests for its "Sentai at Home 2021" virtual event, which will take place on August 20 at 3:00 p.m. EDT. The guests include:

Voice actress Natalie Rial will host the Sentai at Home event.

Sentai Filmworks hosted the first "Sentai at Home" virtual event in August 2020.

Sources: Sentai at Home, Sentai Filmworks