Sentai Filmworks Hosts 'Sentai at Home' Virtual Event on August 26
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Voice actor Natalie Rial will host event featuring Japanese voice actors, anime staff members
Sentai Filmworks announced on Friday that its 'Sentai at Home' virtual event will take place on August 26. The company streamed a video announcing the event.
Voice actress Natalie Rial will host the Sentai at Home event. The event will feature interviews, unboxing videos, industry news, and giveaways. The company has announced the following guests for the event so far:
- Sentai ADR Directors John Swasey, Kyle Colby Jones, and Shannon D. Reed
- Moribito - Guardian of the Spirit director Kenji Kamiyama
- Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time producer Yohei Kashii
- Voice actress Yui Ninomiya from Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time
- Voice actresses Mariya Ise, Miyu Tomita, and Shiori Izawa from Made in Abyss
- Staff of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU including: creator Wataru Watari (Domestic Girlfriend screenwriter), producer Masazumi Katō, and editor Hironori Hoshino
- Voice actor Yoshitsugu Matsuoka from Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?
- Voice actor Yuuki Kaji from Ahiru no Sora