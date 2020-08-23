News
Sentai Filmworks Hosts 'Sentai at Home' Virtual Event on August 26

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Voice actor Natalie Rial will host event featuring Japanese voice actors, anime staff members

Sentai Filmworks announced on Friday that its 'Sentai at Home' virtual event will take place on August 26. The company streamed a video announcing the event.

Voice actress Natalie Rial will host the Sentai at Home event. The event will feature interviews, unboxing videos, industry news, and giveaways. The company has announced the following guests for the event so far:

Sources: Sentai Filmworks' website and YouTube channel

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives