Crunchyroll Expo Virtual Event Hosts Cast, Staff from Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Anime

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that this year's Virtual Crunchyroll Expo event will host the following guests:

The event previously announced that it will host:

The event will also host the following guests: Ayataka Tanemura (director of Black Clover ), Gakuto Kajiwara (Asta in Black Clover , Shinra Kusakabe in Fire Force , Shun Kuribayashi in Rent-A-Girlfriend ), Reiji Kawashima (Fushi in To Your Eternity ), and Takeshi Takadera (sound director for To Your Eternity , Laid-Back Camp , Yowamushi Pedal )

The event will host the following voice actors from The Rising of The Shield Hero : Asami Seto (Raphtalia), Kaito Ishikawa (Naofumi Iwatani), and Rina Hidaka (Filo).

The event will also host the following Japanese rockbands: Burnout Syndromes ( Haikyu!! , Dr. Stone ), Seven Billion Dots ( Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , Granblue Fantasy : The Animation ), Magic of Life ( Yowamushi Pedal , Joker Game ), and Rhythmic Toy World ( Yowamushi Pedal Glory Line ).

The event will host a preview of the first 15 minutes of the upcoming original video anime ( OVA ) for TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You titled Tonikaku Kawaii ~SNS~ .

The event will host voice actors Bryce Papenbrook ( Attack on Titan , Demon Slayer , Sword Art Online ) and Zeno Robinson ( My Hero Academia , Fire Force , Re:Zero ).

Crunchyroll announced on March 12 that this year's Crunchyroll Expo convention will be a free virtual event from August 5-7 in order to emphasize the health of attendees, staff, exhibitors, and guests.

Customers who rolled over their tickets from Crunchyroll Expo 2020 can roll them over again for next year's in-person event, regardless of if prices change, or can request a full refund.

This year's physical Crunchyroll Expo was scheduled take place on August 6-8 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

Crunchyroll announced in June 2020 that it canceled the 2020 physical Crunchyroll Expo due to the nature of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and in order to emphasize the health of attendees, staff, exhibitors, and guests. The convention moved to an online format in September 2020 with guest panels, interactive events, special announcements, and other content.

Source: Crunchyroll