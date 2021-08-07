Hanabi-chan wa Okuregachi Comedy Manga About Slot-Machine Girls Gets Anime

Universal Entertainment story reimagines pachi-slo machines as girls at pachinko hall

A Twitter account opened on Saturday to announce that an anime adaptation of Ranpu Shirogane and Mamimu's Hanabi-chan wa Okuregachi（Hanabi-chan Is Often Late) manga is in the works. Universal Entertainment, a maker of pachi-slo (pachinko parlor slot machine) and pachinko games, conceived the "pachi-slo anthropomorphization comedy" concept.

The manga imagines if Universal Entertainment's Hanabi (Fireworks), Versus, and Thunder V pachi-slo machines were girls working in a pachinko hall.

Story creator Shirogane and artist Mamimu launched the manga on Hero's Comiplex manga site on November 21, 2019, and Hero's published the third compiled book volume on April 28.



Source: Comic Natalie