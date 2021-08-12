Amazon Prime Video in Japan began streaming Evangelion : 3.0+1.01: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), the new version of the "final" Evangelion film, on Friday. The film is streaming with dubs in 11 languages including English, French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, and Italian. The film is also streaming in Japanese with subtitles in 28 languages.

The last film's English dub cast is the same as for the three films in the tetralogy:

Additional cast members include: Shirley Abrahams , Felecia Angelle , Sean Burgos , Jake Eberle , Joe Fria , Scott Golden , Jason C. Lee, Aviva W. Pressman , Brick Prigge , Michael Ross , Alejandro Saab , Amy Seeley , Rebeka Thomas , Bijou Vann , Brett Weaver , and Kimberly Yates . Dubbing Brothers USA produced the dub , and Joe Fria directed the dub . Dan Kanemitsu translated for the project and supervised the English ADR script translation.

In addition, Amazon Prime Video in Japan is streaming Sayonara Subete no Evangelion ~Anno Hideaki no 1214-Nichi~ (Good Bye, All of Evangelion : Hideaki Anno 's 1,214 Days), the extended version of NHK 's Professional: Shigoto no Ryūgi: Anno Hideaki Special documentary on director Hideaki Anno 's life during the last Evangelion film's production. In Japan, the documentary is available in Japanese with English subtitles, although the subtitles are apparently missing for the first two minutes.

Amazon Prime Video is streaming or will stream the Evangelion: 1.11 You Are (Not) Alone , Evangelion: 2.22 You Can (Not) Advance , and Evangelion: 3.33 You Can (Not) Redo films in over 240 countries and territories, including Japan. These versions are the adjusted versions of films after their original theatrical release. Funimation has released these new versions on home video with its own unique dubs.

Some of the cast members in the dub on Amazon Prime Video are different from Funimation 's previous dub of the three films, but some of the cast members are also returning to roles from the English dub of the original television anime series.

When Netflix released the Neon Genesis Evangelion television anime and the Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth and Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion films worldwide in June 2019, the English dub of those anime featured its own new cast.

