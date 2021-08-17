News
Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Casts, Debut Dates for 4 Anime
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Crunchyroll announced the English dub premiere dates and casts for Battle Game in 5 Seconds, Tonikaku Kawaii ~SNS~, My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X, I'm Standing on a Million Lives Season 2.
The English dub for Battle Game in 5 Seconds will debut on August 30. The cast, directed by Michael Schneider, includes:
- Robbie Daymond as Akira Shiroyanagi
- Laura Stahl as Yuuri Amagake
- Lisa Ortiz as Mion
Crunchyroll debuted Tonikaku Kawaii ~SNS~, the original video anime (OVA) project for TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You, on Tuesday. Crunchyroll did not reveal a debut date for the English dub. The cast, directed by Julie Kliewer, includes:
- Zach Aguilar as Nasa Yuzaki
- Lauren Landa as Tsukasa Tsukuyomi (Tsukasa Yuzaki)
The English dub for My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X will debut on August 25. The cast, directed by Kirstie Simone, includes:
- Jeannie Tirado as Catarina Claes
- Griffin Burns as Geordo Stuart
- Bryce Papenbrook as Alan Stuart
- Griffin Puatu as Keith Claes
- Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Mary Hunt
- Kira Buckland as Sophia Ascart
- Nicolas Roye as Nicol Ascart
- Melissa Fahn as Maria Campbell
- Adin Rudd as Jeffrey Stuart
- Daman Mills as Ian Stuart
- Erin Yvette as Susanna Randall
- Julia McIlvaine as Selena Berg
- Kylen Deporter as Sora Smith / Rufus Brode
The English dub for I'm Standing on a Million Lives Season 2 will debut on August 27. The cast, directed by David Walsh, includes:
- Zeno Robinson as Yuusuke Yotsuya
- Jeannie Tirado as Iu Shindou
- Valeria Rodriguez as Kusue Hakozaki
Source: Crunchyroll