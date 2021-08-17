Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Casts, Debut Dates for 4 Anime

Crunchyroll announced the English dub premiere dates and casts for Battle Game in 5 Seconds , Tonikaku Kawaii ~SNS~ , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X , I'm Standing on a Million Lives Season 2 .

The English dub for Battle Game in 5 Seconds will debut on August 30. The cast, directed by Michael Schneider , includes:

Robbie Daymond as Akira Shiroyanagi

as Akira Shiroyanagi Laura Stahl as Yuuri Amagake

as Yuuri Amagake Lisa Ortiz as Mion

Crunchyroll debuted Tonikaku Kawaii ~SNS~ , the original video anime ( OVA ) project for TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You , on Tuesday. Crunchyroll did not reveal a debut date for the English dub . The cast, directed by Julie Kliewer , includes:

Zach Aguilar as Nasa Yuzaki

as Nasa Yuzaki Lauren Landa as Tsukasa Tsukuyomi (Tsukasa Yuzaki)

The English dub for My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X will debut on August 25. The cast, directed by Kirstie Simone , includes:

The English dub for I'm Standing on a Million Lives Season 2 will debut on August 27. The cast, directed by David Walsh , includes:

Zeno Robinson as Yuusuke Yotsuya

as Yuusuke Yotsuya Jeannie Tirado as Iu Shindou

as Iu Shindou Valeria Rodriguez as Kusue Hakozaki

Source: Crunchyroll