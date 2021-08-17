News
Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Casts, Debut Dates for 4 Anime

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Battle Game in 5 Seconds, TONIKAWA OVA, 2nd seasons of My Next Life as a Villainess & I'm Standing on a Million Lives

Crunchyroll announced the English dub premiere dates and casts for Battle Game in 5 Seconds, Tonikaku Kawaii ~SNS~, My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X, I'm Standing on a Million Lives Season 2.

The English dub for Battle Game in 5 Seconds will debut on August 30. The cast, directed by Michael Schneider, includes:

Crunchyroll debuted Tonikaku Kawaii ~SNS~, the original video anime (OVA) project for TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You, on Tuesday. Crunchyroll did not reveal a debut date for the English dub. The cast, directed by Julie Kliewer, includes:

The English dub for My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X will debut on August 25. The cast, directed by Kirstie Simone, includes:

The English dub for I'm Standing on a Million Lives Season 2 will debut on August 27. The cast, directed by David Walsh, includes:

Source: Crunchyroll

