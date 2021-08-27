Oishii Kyūshoku Manga Ends in September

The September issue of Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine revealed on Wednesday that Gatou Asou 's manga adaptation of the live-action series Oishii Kyūshoku (Delicious School Lunch) will end in the magazine's next issue on September 25.

The original series is set in a middle school in 1984, and centers on Yukio Amarida and Gō Kamino. Amarida is a teacher at the school who hides his secret obsession with school lunches, and hates those who scorn the lunch line. He receives a challenge from 13-year-old Gō, who is similarly obsessed with school lunches, but demands change from the lunch offerings. The two challenge each other on who can best appreciate school lunch.

The manga launched in Monthly Big Gangan in October 2020. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume on April 24.

The series premiered in October 2019, and a live-action film opened in Japan in March 2020.

Asou previously drew the manga for the 009 Re:Cyborg anime film in Monthly Big Gangan . Square Enix published six compiled book volumes for the series. Asou also drew the manga adaptation of the Genocidal Organ film in Kadokawa 's Monthly Newtype magazine. Kadokawa published three volumes for the series. Asou also drew the character designs for the Moribito - Guardian of the Spirit and Occult Academy anime.