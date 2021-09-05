My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Game Recasts Tatsuhisa Suzuki in Bonus Drama CDs

Yuki Ito to voice character Alan Stuart in drama CDs

Otomate 's official website for the Otome Game no Hametsu Flag Shika Nai Akuyaku Reijō ni Tensei Shiteshimatta... ~Haran o Yobu Kaizoku~ (My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! The Pirate Known as "Trouble") game revealed on Friday that due to "various circumstances and after consulting the anime's production committee," the game's staff are replacing Tatsuhisa Suzuki with Yuki Ito in the game's bonus drama CDs. Suzuki voices the character Alan Stuart in the game and the anime adaptations of the novels. The announcement stated only the pre-order drama CD bonus and the limited edition drama CD bonus are affected. The official website still lists Suzuki as voicing the character in the game itself.

The game will launch on December 23 for the Nintendo Switch. The game will feature an original story that takes place as Katarina is moving beyond the in-story game's final graduation event and evading all the "doom flags." She faces a new "doom flag" related to a new meeting and encounter with a pirate.

Suzuki's agency announced his hiatus from entertainment industry activities in August due to his poor health. Suzuki's musical unit OLDCODEX and Suzuki's agency made the announcement shortly after singer LiSA , Suzuki's wife, also announced a hiatus "from some of her activities" due to mental and physical fatigue.

Suzuki and LiSA announced their marriage in January 2020. The Weekly Bunshun magazine reported on July 30 on an alleged extramarital affair between Suzuki and a female work associate.

Suzuki posted a handwritten apology on August 30, and the musical unit OLDCODEX also stated on the same day that its future is still to be determined. Suzuki is the vocalist of OLDCODEX .

Suzuki offered to step down from the role of Kōtarō Higashi/Ultraman Taro in the Ultraman anime's second season, due to his hiatus. However, he will continue voicing the character Makoto Tachibana in the Free! anime franchise. Toei 's 45th live-action Super Sentai series Kikai Sentai Zenkaiger has replaced Suzuki with Masaya Fukunishi as the voice of the bird robot Gege, as of the 25th episode.

Suzuki's prolific career has included such characters as The Seven Deadly Sins ' Ban, Prince of Stride: Alternative 's Tasuku Senoo, Seraph of the End 's Shinya Hiragi, Kuroko's Basketball 's Kazunari Takao, Dagashi Kashi 's Tō Endo, and Baka and Test - Summon the Beasts ' Yūji Sakamoto. Last year, he voiced roles in Somali and the Forest Spirit , The Misfit of Demon King Academy , and My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! .

Source: Otomate via Nijipoi