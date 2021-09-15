A Couple of Cuckoos TV Anime's Video Reveals Nao Tōyama as Hiro Segawa

The official website for the television anime of Miki Yoshikawa 's A Couple of Cuckoos manga revealed a new key visual and began streaming a new promotional video for the anime on Wednesday. The video reveals that Nao Tōyama is joining the cast as the character Hiro Segawa, and highlights the character.

The anime will premiere in 2022. The anime will star Kaito Ishikawa as Nagi Umino and Akari Kitō as Erika Amano.

Hiroaki Akagi ( Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san , Those Snow White Notes ) is the chief director of the anime and Yoshiyuki Shirahata (episode director for Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle , Great Pretender ) is directing the anime at Shinei Animation and Synergy SP . Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War both seasons, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Aya Takano ( Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san , Polar Bear's Café ) is designing the characters.

Yoshikawa ( Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches , Yankee-kun to Megane-chan ) launched the A Couple of Cuckoos ( Kakkō no Iinazuke ) manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2020. Kodansha will publish the manga's eighth compiled book volume on Friday. The manga received a novel that shipped on April 14.

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English, and it describes the manga:

16-year-old super-studier Nagi Umino, second-year student at the Megurogawa Academy high school, was switched at birth. On his way to a dinner to meet his birth parents, he accidentally meets the brash, outspoken, Erika Amano, who is determined to make Nagi her fake boyfriend as she never wants to actually marry. But once Nagi makes it to dinner, he finds his parents have decided to resolve the hospital switch by conveniently having him marry the daughter his birth parents raised...who turns out to be none other than Erika herself!

Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine revealed in February that Yoshikawa's manga will have a collaboration with Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko manga.