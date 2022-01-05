Shadows House Anime's 2nd Season Premieres in July

Visual unveiled

The staff of the television anime of so-ma-to 's Shadows House announced on Wednesday that the series' second season will premiere in July. The staff also unveiled a new visual:

The season will feature returning cast and staff.

Returning cast members include:

Creators so-ma-to had noted it was said during the first season (when they supervised the scripts) that there would be only one cours (quarter of the year) for the anime. The creators added that a new season means they would have to supervise scripts once again while still serializing the manga, but vowed to do their best.

The anime premiered in Japan on April 10. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub . The company describes the story:

High atop a cliff sits the mansion known as Shadows House, home to a faceless clan that pretends to live like nobles. They express their emotions through living dolls that also endlessly clean the home of soot. One such servant, Emilico, aids her master Kate as they learn more about themselves and the mysteries of the house.

Kazuki Ohashi (episode director for Kakegurui , Girlish Number , Ace Attorney Season 2 ) directed the series at CloverWorks , and Toshiya Ono ( The Promised Neverland , Gatchaman Crowds , tsuritama ) oversaw the series scripts. Chizuko Kusakabe ( Pumpkin Scissors , Trouble Chocolate ) designed the characters, and Kenichiro Suehiro ( Cells at Work! , Golden Kamuy , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) composed the music and performed the opening theme song "A Hallow Shadow." Singer ReoNa contributed her new song "Nai Nai" as the ending theme song.

The manga launched in Weekly Young Jump in September 2018. Shueisha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on November 19. Yen Press licensed the manga.

