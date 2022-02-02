Power Rangers: Dino Fury Show Nominated for GLAAD Media Award, Belle Gets Gold List Honorable Mention

gets honorable mention on Gold House & CAPE 2022 Gold List for Best Animated Feature

The GLAAD Media Awards announced on January 19 that it has nominated the Power Rangers franchise 's 28th season, titled Power Rangers Dino Fury , for its Outstanding Kids & Family Programming Award.

Additionally, Gold House & CAPE 2022 Gold List awarded Mamoru Hosoda 's BELLE ( Ryū to Sobakasu no Hime ) anime film with an Honorable Mention for Best Animated Feature.

Power Rangers Dino Fury premiered on Nickelodeon in February 2021.

The live-action tokusatsu (special effects) show stars:

Russell Curry as Red Ranger / Zayto

Kai Moya as Blue Ranger / Ollie

Hunter Deno as Pink Ranger / Amelia

Tessa Rao as Green Ranger / Izzy

Chance Perez as Black Ranger / Javi

The show features footage from the Kishiryū Sentai Ryūsoulger series.

Kishiryū Sentai Ryūsoulger , the 43rd series in the live-action Super Sentai franchise since 1975, premiered in March 2019. The show's themes are "dinosaurs" and "knights." The series is the franchise 's fourth dinosaur series after Kyōryū Sentai Zyuranger (used by Saban to create the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers ) in 1992, Bakuryū Sentai Abaranger in 2003, and Zyūden Sentai Kyōryūger in 2013.

The GLAAD Media Awards "recognize and honor media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community and the issues that affect their lives."



Mamoru Hosoda 's BELLE anime film has earned US$3,366,867 in the U.S. box office, as of Monday. The film is Hosoda's highest grossing film in North America.

GKIDS began screening the film in English and in Japanese with English subtitles in the U.S. on January 14. IMAX previews opened in select theaters on January 12.

BELLE opened in Japan on July 16. The film had IMAX screenings in 38 theaters throughout Japan. This makes BELLE the first of Hosoda's films to have IMAX screenings. The film has earned a cumulative total of 6.53 billion yen (about US$56.9 million) as of December 12. The film is Hosoda's highest-grossing film. MX4D screenings for the film opened on October 22.

Hosoda ( The Girl Who Leapt Through Time , Summer Wars , The Boy and The Beast , Mirai ) directed and scripted the film, and is also credited for the original work. The film marks Studio Chizu 's 10th anniversary. Taisei Iwasaki ( Blood Blockade Battlefront , Dragon Pilot: Hisone and Masotan , The Naked Director ) was the film's music director and composer.

The Gold List "seeks to honor the most outstanding Asian and Pacific Islander achievements in film each year."

