Narumi Hasegaki's Gokutsuma Days Manga Ends Soon

Narumi Hasegaki announced on their Twitter account on January 3 that their Gokutsuma Days ~Gokudō Sankyōdai ni Semaretemasu~ (Yakuza Wife ~Three Yakuza Brothers are Closing In On Me~) manga will end "soon."

The manga's story begins when Sakura, a shut-in otaku , helps out a man who turns out to be a yakuza boss. Impressed by Sakura, the boss declares to his three grandsons that whoever can make Sakura fall for them will be his heir. The eldest grandson is sickly but kind, the middle grandson is strong and forceful, and the youngest grandson is a cool intellectual.

Hasegaki launched the manga on Kodansha 's Palcy website and app in October 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 12th compiled book volume in October 2021, and will ship the 13th volume on Thursday. The latest chapter of the manga online also confirms that the manga will have at least a 14th and 15th volume.

Hasegaki launched the A Springtime with Ninjas ( Hana to Shinobi ) manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in 2015, and Kodansha published the manga's fourth and final volume in February 2017. Kodansha Comics published all four volumes digitally in English.

Hasegaki previously drew the Tonegawa Ririka no Lab Story manga, which began in 2014 when Hasegaki was 17 years old.

Source: Narumi Hanegasaki's Twitter account