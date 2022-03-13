Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards, SXSW Gaming Awards, Video Game Accessibility Awards Announce Winners

Final Fantasy XIV, Monster Hunter Rise, Uma Musume Pretty Derby , more win awards

Famitsu and Dengeki announced the winners of the Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards 2021 during a livestream event on Saturday.

The winners include:

Best Rookie Award: Uma Musume Pretty Derby

Best e-sports Award: Apex Legends

Best Indie Award: Hades

Best Online Game Award: Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Best Actor Award: Takuya Kimura (Takayuki Yagami) in Lost Judgment

(Takayuki Yagami) in Best Voice Actor Award: Hitomi Ueda (Gold Ship) in Uma Musume Pretty Derby

(Gold Ship) in Best Character Award: Gold Ship in Uma Musume Pretty Derby

Famitsu Dengeki Special Award: Inscryption, Dungeon Encounters , and Fantasian

, and Best Graphics Award: Tales of Arise

Best Music Award: Uma Musume Pretty Derby

Best Scenario Award: Lost Judgment

Magical Lovely Award: Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

Best RPG Award: Tales of Arise

Best Adventure Award: Buddy Mission BOND

Best Action Award: Monster Hunter Rise

Best Action Adventure Award: Metroid Dread

Most Valuable Creator Award: Masahiro Sakurai

Game of the Year: Monster Hunter Rise

Additionally, the SXSW event held its SXSW Gaming Awards ceremony on Saturday, and the second annual Video Game Accessibility Awards also announced its winners on Saturday.

Square Enix 's Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker expansion won SXSW Gaming Award for Game of the Year, as well as the Excellence in Narrative award and the Excellence in Original Score award. Additionally, Resident Evil 4 VR won the SXSW Gaming Award for VR Game of the Year, and Resident Evil Village won the Excellence in Audio Design award.

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker also won the "Remapping" award at the Video Game Accessibility Awards, which is awarded "For games that allow players to remap or reconfigure standard control figurations."