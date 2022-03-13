News
Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards, SXSW Gaming Awards, Video Game Accessibility Awards Announce Winners
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Famitsu and Dengeki announced the winners of the Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards 2021 during a livestream event on Saturday.
The winners include:
- Best Rookie Award: Uma Musume Pretty Derby
- Best e-sports Award: Apex Legends
- Best Indie Award: Hades
- Best Online Game Award: Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Best Actor Award: Takuya Kimura (Takayuki Yagami) in Lost Judgment
- Best Voice Actor Award: Hitomi Ueda (Gold Ship) in Uma Musume Pretty Derby
- Best Character Award: Gold Ship in Uma Musume Pretty Derby
- Famitsu Dengeki Special Award: Inscryption, Dungeon Encounters, and Fantasian
- Best Graphics Award: Tales of Arise
- Best Music Award: Uma Musume Pretty Derby
- Best Scenario Award: Lost Judgment
- Magical Lovely Award: Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier
- Best RPG Award: Tales of Arise
- Best Adventure Award: Buddy Mission BOND
- Best Action Award: Monster Hunter Rise
- Best Action Adventure Award: Metroid Dread
- Most Valuable Creator Award: Masahiro Sakurai
- Game of the Year: Monster Hunter Rise
Additionally, the SXSW event held its SXSW Gaming Awards ceremony on Saturday, and the second annual Video Game Accessibility Awards also announced its winners on Saturday.
Square Enix's Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker expansion won SXSW Gaming Award for Game of the Year, as well as the Excellence in Narrative award and the Excellence in Original Score award. Additionally, Resident Evil 4 VR won the SXSW Gaming Award for VR Game of the Year, and Resident Evil Village won the Excellence in Audio Design award.
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker also won the "Remapping" award at the Video Game Accessibility Awards, which is awarded "For games that allow players to remap or reconfigure standard control figurations."
Sources: Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards 2021 livestream, via Hachima Kikō, SXSW's Twitter account (link 2, link 3, link 4, link 5), IGN (Adam Bankhurst)