1st Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru ~Setsugetsuka~ Anime Film Previews Action Scenes, Opening Song in Trailer

Film opens on May 20, followed by next 2 films on July 8, September 1

The official website for the Toku Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru ~Setsugetsuka~ film trilogy posted the full trailer and poster visual for the first film on Thursday. The trailer previews the action scenes, set to the opening theme song "Hanamaru-Tayori no Mau Koro ni."

The first film "Yuki no Maki" (Snow Story) will open on May 20. The second film "Tsuki no Maki" (Moon Story) will open on July 8. The third film "Hana no Maki" (Flower Story) will open on September 1. Each film will have a different director. Takashi Naoya will return from the Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru television series to direct "Yuki no Maki." Tomoaki Koshida is returning from Zoku Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru. to direct "Tsuki no Maki." Sumie Noro will direct "Hana no Maki."

Doga Kobo is producing the first film. Yuki Nekota , who wrote scripts for the second season of the show, also returns as scriptwriter for the first film. Junichirō Taniguchi returns as character designer.

Mitsue Mori and Eriko Iida are the sub-character designers. Hiyori Denforword Akishino and Eri Nakajima are the Touken designers, and the former is also a prop designer alongside Tamami Izawa and Kazumi Ono . Takeshi Takahashi returns for art setting, while Yukari Yasuda returns as art director. Yuki Itō is the color key artist. Takehiro Go returns from the second season as compositing director of photography, and Kentarou Tsubone also returns as editor. Fumiyuki Go returns as sound director, while Katsuhiro Nakano is in charge of sound effects. Kenji Kawai is once again composing the music.

The trilogy will feature the new Touken Danshi character Yamanbagiri Chōgi, as voiced by Kengo Takanashi :

The Touken Ranbu "sword personification training game" takes famous swords from Japanese history and interprets them as bishōnen . Nitroplus designed the characters and scenario. The game launched in Japan in January 2015.

The franchise has inspired the Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu television anime series and an upcoming anime film, as well as the Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru spinoff's two anime series, an upcoming anime film trilogy, and a compilation anime film. The franchise has also inspired two live-action films, a series of stage musicals and a series of stage plays, as well as various manga.

Johren released the original Touken Ranbu browser game in English in April 2021, and released the smartphone version of the game in August 2021.

KOEI Tecmo Games' Touken Ranbu Warriors game launched in Japan for PC and Switch on February 17, and will launch for Switch in North America on May 24.