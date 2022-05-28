News
Discotek Licenses Planet With, Aho Girl, 4 More Anime for Home Video
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Discotek Media announced during its panel at Anime Boston on Saturday that it will release the following titles on home video:
Title: Planet With
Language: Japanese with English subtitles
Release Format: Blu-ray Disc
Release Window: August 2022
Director Youhei Suzuki and writer Satoshi Mizukami's 12-episode original mecha anime Planet With premiered in Japan in July 2018.
Title: Lupin III: Dead or Alive
Language: Japanese with English subtitles, English dub (from Funimation)
Release Format: Blu-ray Disc
Release Window: 2022
Original Lupin III creator Monkey Punch directed the film himself. The release will include bonus content such as an interview with Monkey Punch, trailers, art gallery, and credits.
Lupin III: Dead or Alive debuted in April 1996. FUNimation previously released the film on DVD in 2005.
Title: Aho Girl
Language: Japanese with English subtitles
Release Format: Blu-ray Disc
Release Window: August 2022
The 12-episode television anime of Hiroyuki's Ahogaru: Clueless Girl (Aho Girl) manga premiered in Japan in July 2017.
Title: Symphogear AXZ (Senki Zesshō Symphogear AXZ)
Language: Japanese with English subtitles
Release Format: Blu-ray Disc
Release Window: Fall 2022
Senki Zesshō Symphogear AXZ (pronounced "axis"), the fourth Senki Zesshō Symphogear anime series, premiered in July 2017. The anime has 13 episodes running 23 minutes each.
Title: Flying Phantom Ship
Language: Japanese with English subtitles, English dub
Release Format: Blu-ray Disc
Release Window: Late 2022
The release will be the film's first Blu-ray Disc release worldwide. It will feature a new English dub with a cast including Mona Marshall, Frank Todaro, Kellen Goff, Patrick Seitz, Anne Yatco and Lucas Schuneman. Brittany Lauda is producing and directing the dub at Kocha Sound.
Toei Animation released the Flying Phantom Ship adventure film in Japan in 1969.
Title: Virtua Fighter
Language: Japanese with English subtitles, English dub
Release Format: Standard Definition, Blu-ray Disc
Release Window: Late 2022
The release will feature Media Blasters' incomplete English dub of the first 24 episodes of the anime.
The 35-episode Virtua Fighter anime based on Sega's video game of the same title premiered in October 1995. Media Blasters partially released the series on VHS in 2000-2001 and on DVD in 2003.
Discotek also mentioned the release windows of some previously announced titles. The company will release:
- The Lupin III vs. Detective Conan television special featuring a new English dub (with the current dub cast for both franchises) on Blu-ray Disc in August 2022 (Discotek previously released the special on DVD).
-
Fatal Fury: The Motion Picture as a Steelbook in August 2022 (Discotek previously released the film on Blu-ray Disc in 2017).
- Beelzebub in Standard Definition on Blu-ray Disc in fall 2022 (Discotek previously released the series on DVD in 2016-2017).
Lastly, Discotek Media announced it will release the live-action Shogun's Samurai film from director Kinji Fukusaku and starring Sonny Chiba on subtitled Blu-ray Disc in fall 2022 under Discotek's Nihon Nights label.
Source: Email correspondence