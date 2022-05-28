Discotek Licenses Planet With, Aho Girl, 4 More Anime for Home Video

Discotek Media announced during its panel at Anime Boston on Saturday that it will release the following titles on home video:

Title: Planet With

Language: Japanese with English subtitles

Release Format: Blu-ray Disc

Release Window: August 2022

Director Youhei Suzuki and writer Satoshi Mizukami 's 12-episode original mecha anime Planet With premiered in Japan in July 2018.



Title: Lupin III: Dead or Alive

Language: Japanese with English subtitles, English dub (from Funimation )

Release Format: Blu-ray Disc

Release Window: 2022

Original Lupin III creator Monkey Punch directed the film himself. The release will include bonus content such as an interview with Monkey Punch , trailers, art gallery, and credits.

Lupin III: Dead or Alive debuted in April 1996. FUNimation previously released the film on DVD in 2005.



Title: Aho Girl

Language: Japanese with English subtitles

Release Format: Blu-ray Disc

Release Window: August 2022

The 12-episode television anime of Hiroyuki 's Ahogaru: Clueless Girl ( Aho Girl ) manga premiered in Japan in July 2017.



Title: Symphogear AXZ ( Senki Zesshō Symphogear AXZ )

Language: Japanese with English subtitles

Release Format: Blu-ray Disc

Release Window: Fall 2022

Senki Zesshō Symphogear AXZ (pronounced "axis"), the fourth Senki Zesshō Symphogear anime series, premiered in July 2017. The anime has 13 episodes running 23 minutes each.



Title: Flying Phantom Ship

Language: Japanese with English subtitles, English dub

Release Format: Blu-ray Disc

Release Window: Late 2022

The release will be the film's first Blu-ray Disc release worldwide. It will feature a new English dub with a cast including Mona Marshall , Frank Todaro , Kellen Goff , Patrick Seitz , Anne Yatco and Lucas Schuneman . Brittany Lauda is producing and directing the dub at Kocha Sound .

Toei Animation released the Flying Phantom Ship adventure film in Japan in 1969.



Title: Virtua Fighter

Language: Japanese with English subtitles, English dub

Release Format: Standard Definition, Blu-ray Disc

Release Window: Late 2022

The release will feature Media Blasters ' incomplete English dub of the first 24 episodes of the anime.

The 35-episode Virtua Fighter anime based on Sega 's video game of the same title premiered in October 1995. Media Blasters partially released the series on VHS in 2000-2001 and on DVD in 2003.



Discotek also mentioned the release windows of some previously announced titles. The company will release:

The Lupin III vs. Detective Conan television special featuring a new English dub (with the current dub cast for both franchises) on Blu-ray Disc in August 2022 ( Discotek previously released the special on DVD).

television special featuring a new English (with the current cast for both franchises) on Blu-ray Disc in August 2022 ( previously released the special on DVD). Fatal Fury: The Motion Picture as a Steelbook in August 2022 ( Discotek previously released the film on Blu-ray Disc in 2017).

as a Steelbook in August 2022 ( previously released the film on Blu-ray Disc in 2017). Beelzebub in Standard Definition on Blu-ray Disc in fall 2022 ( Discotek previously released the series on DVD in 2016-2017).

Lastly, Discotek Media announced it will release the live-action Shogun's Samurai film from director Kinji Fukusaku and starring Sonny Chiba on subtitled Blu-ray Disc in fall 2022 under Discotek 's Nihon Nights label.

Source: Email correspondence