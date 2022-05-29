Kan Takahama Ends О̄gishima Saijiki Manga in June

The July issue of LEED Publishing 's Monthly Comic Ran magazine revealed on Friday that Kan Takahama will end the О̄gishima Saijiki (О̄gishima Seasonal Words List) manga in the magazine's August issue on June 27.

Takahama launched the manga in Monthly Comic Ran in November 2019. LEED Publishing released the third compiled volume on December 27. The manga is the third and final work in Takahama's "Nagasaki Trilogy," which also includes Nyx no Lantern and Chō no Michiyuki .

The manga takes place in 1866. The story is about a girl born in Nagasaki's brothel and follows the moment she becomes an adult.

Takahama launched the Nyx no Lantern ( Nyx's Lantern ) manga in Monthly Comic Ran in March 2015, and ended it in June 2019. LEED Publishing released the manga's sixth and final compiled volume in August 2019. The manga won an Excellence Award at the 21st Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2018.

Fanfare and Ponent Mon have published several of Takahama's manga in English including Monokuro Kinderbook , Mariko Parade , and Awabi .



Source: Monthly Comic Ran July issue