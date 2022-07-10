Dr. Stone Anime Season 3's Video Reveals Title, Spring 2023 Debut

The one-hour Dr. Stone: Ryusui anime special ended on Sunday with a video that announced the Dr. Stone : New World .title and spring 2023 premiere of the third Dr. Stone anime season.

The first television anime debuted in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired, and Funimation streamed a dub of the season. The anime premiered on Toonami in August 2019.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , the anime's second season, premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide except in Asia, and Funimation streamed an English dub. The anime debuted on Toonami in May 2021. Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock ) and Riichirou Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017, and ended the series on March 7. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

The manga's 26th and final volume shipped on July 4. A fanbook will then ship in Japan in August.



Source: Comic Natalie