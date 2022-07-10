×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Dr. Stone Anime Season 3's Video Reveals Title, Spring 2023 Debut

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
New season is Dr. Stone: New World

The one-hour Dr. Stone: Ryusui anime special ended on Sunday with a video that announced the Dr. Stone: New World.title and spring 2023 premiere of the third Dr. Stone anime season.

The first television anime debuted in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired, and Funimation streamed a dub of the season. The anime premiered on Toonami in August 2019.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars, the anime's second season, premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide except in Asia, and Funimation streamed an English dub. The anime debuted on Toonami in May 2021. Boichi (Sun-Ken Rock) and Riichirou Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017, and ended the series on March 7. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

The manga's 26th and final volume shipped on July 4. A fanbook will then ship in Japan in August.

Source: Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives