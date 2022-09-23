Blue Lock Anime's Intro Video Previews Ending Theme Song

Anime will air for 6 consecutive months with 24 episodes

The official website for the television anime of Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura 's Blue Lock soccer manga began streaming on Friday an introduction video. The video previews the anime's ending theme song "Winner" by Shugo Nakamura .

The website also revealed that the series will run for two consecutive cours (quarters of a year) with 24 episodes.

The franchise will get a soccer training simulation smartphone game titled Blue Lock Project: World Champion . Pre-registration starts in fall.

The first character song album will launch on December 14. The album will feature four songs performed by the members of Team Z.

The series has appointed Takumi Minamino, who plays soccer for AS Monaco and the Japanese national team, as its official ambassador and "honorary captain."

The anime will air on October 8 on TV Asahi and its affiliates in the "NUMAnimation" programming block. Crunchyroll will stream the series. The first two episodes began screening in 10 Japanese theaters on Friday, and they will screen until October 6.

The anime stars:

Tetsuaki Watanabe ( Powerful Pro Yakyū Powerful Kōkō-hen ) is directing the anime at 8-Bit with Shunsuke Ishikawa as assistant director. Taku Kishimoto ( Haikyu!! , Silver Spoon , 2019 Fruits Basket ) is supervising and writing the series scripts, and the manga's Kaneshiro is supervising the story. Yutaka Uemura ( Saga of Tanya the Evil director) is the concept adviser. Masaru Shindō ( Fruits Basket , Macross Delta , My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU ) is the main character designer and chief animation director, and Kenji Tanabe and Kento Toya are also character designers and chief animation directors. Jun Murayama is composing the music.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print, and it describes the story:

After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?

Kaneshiro and Nomura launched the ongoing manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2018. The manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award in Kodansha 's 45th annual Manga Awards last year.