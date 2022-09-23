News
Blue Lock Anime's Intro Video Previews Ending Theme Song
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official website for the television anime of Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura's Blue Lock soccer manga began streaming on Friday an introduction video. The video previews the anime's ending theme song "Winner" by Shugo Nakamura.
The website also revealed that the series will run for two consecutive cours (quarters of a year) with 24 episodes.
The franchise will get a soccer training simulation smartphone game titled Blue Lock Project: World Champion. Pre-registration starts in fall.
The first character song album will launch on December 14. The album will feature four songs performed by the members of Team Z.
The series has appointed Takumi Minamino, who plays soccer for AS Monaco and the Japanese national team, as its official ambassador and "honorary captain."
The anime will air on October 8 on TV Asahi and its affiliates in the "NUMAnimation" programming block. Crunchyroll will stream the series. The first two episodes began screening in 10 Japanese theaters on Friday, and they will screen until October 6.
The anime stars:
- Tasuku Kaito as Meguru Bachira
- Kazuki Ura as Yoichi Isagi
- Yūki Ono as Rensuke Kunigami
- Sōma Saitō as Hyōma Chigiri
- Masatomo Nakazawa as Wataru Kuon
- Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Jingo Raichi
- Shōya Chiba as Yūdai Imamura
- Shugo Nakamura as Gin Gagamaru
- Daishi Kajita as Asahi Naruhaya
- Ryūnosuke Watanuki as Okuhito Iemon
- Aoi Ichikawa as Gurimu Igarashi
- Kenichi Suzumura as Ryōsuke Kira
- Hiroshi Kamiya as Jinpachi Ego
- Eri Yukimura as Anri Teieri
- Junichi Suwabe as Shouei Barou
- Kazuyuki Okitsu as Zantetsu Tsurugi
- Natsuki Hanae as Ikki Niko
- Ryōta Suzuki as Junichi Wanima and Keisuke Wanima
- Takahiro Sakurai as Sae Itoshi
- Kouki Uchiyama as Rin Itoshi
- Katsuyuki Konishi as Jyubei Aryu
- Shinnosuke Tachibana as Aoshi Tokimitsu
Tetsuaki Watanabe (Powerful Pro Yakyū Powerful Kōkō-hen) is directing the anime at 8-Bit with Shunsuke Ishikawa as assistant director. Taku Kishimoto (Haikyu!!, Silver Spoon, 2019 Fruits Basket) is supervising and writing the series scripts, and the manga's Kaneshiro is supervising the story. Yutaka Uemura (Saga of Tanya the Evil director) is the concept adviser. Masaru Shindō (Fruits Basket, Macross Delta, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU) is the main character designer and chief animation director, and Kenji Tanabe and Kento Toya are also character designers and chief animation directors. Jun Murayama is composing the music.
Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print, and it describes the story:
After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?
Kaneshiro and Nomura launched the ongoing manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2018. The manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award in Kodansha's 45th annual Manga Awards last year.
Source: Blue Lock anime's website