Aniplex.exe Reveals Hirahira Hihiru Novel Game

Game will release in 2023 on PC

Aniplex revealed a new game in its Aniplex.exe brand titled Hirahira Hihiru during the Aniplex Online Fest 2022 event on Saturday. The game will release in 2023 for PC.

Ren'ya Setoguchi is in charge of planning and scenario, Zennosuke is in charge of character designs, MANYO is composing the music, and BA-KU is developing the game.

Aniplex launched the Aniplex.exe "novel game" brand in December 2019. The brand has released the first two works, ATRI: My Dear Moments and Adabana Itan ( Adabana Odd Tales ), in English as well as in Japanese in June 2020.