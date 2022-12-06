Chainsaw Man Anime Adds Kengo Kawanishi, Hitomi Ueda to Cast

Kawanishi, Ueda play Devil Hunters Kurose, Tendo in episode 9 later today

The staff of the television anime of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga revealed additional cast members for the anime on Tuesday. Both cast members play Public Safety Devil Hunters. The additional cast members include Kengo Kawanishi as Kurose, and Hitomi Ueda as Tendo. Both characters will appear in the anime's ninth episode later on Tuesday.

The anime premiered on TV Tokyo and five other affiliated channels, as well as on Amazon Prime Video on October 11. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in over 200 countries and territories around the world. Crunchyroll screened the U.S. premiere at New York Comic Con on October 7. The company debuted the English dub at the event ahead of the subtitled release.

Crunchyroll began streaming the anime's English dub on October 25.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as "Chainsaw Man"--a man with a devil's heart.

Ryū Nakayama ( Black Clover , Jujutsu Kaisen episode director) is directing the anime at MAPPA , and Hiroshi Seko ( Ajin , Attack on Titan The Final Season ) is writing the scripts. Kazutaka Sugiyama ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation ) is designing the characters, and Tatsuya Yoshihara ( Black Clover , Monster Musume: Everyday Life with Monster Girls ) is directing the action. Makoto Nakazono ( DARLING in the FRANXX , Little Witch Academia ) is serving as chief technical director. Kiyotaka Oshiyama ( DEVILMAN crybaby , Space Dandy ) is designing the devils, and Yūsuke Takeda ( Eden of the East , Vinland Saga ) is directing the art. Naomi Nakano is the color key artist, and Yohei Miyahara is designing the screens. kensuke ushio ( DEVILMAN crybaby , Liz and the Blue Bird , A Silent Voice ) is composing the music.

Kenshi Yonezu is performing the opening theme song "KICK BACK." The anime will have 12 ending theme songs, one for each episode.

Image © Tatsuki Fujimoto / SHUEISHA , MAPPA

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web