Uncle From Another World Anime Delays 13th Episode Due to COVID-19

The official website for the television anime of Hotondoshindeiru 's Uncle From Another World ( Isekai Ojisan ) manga announced on Monday that the staff are delaying the anime's 13th episode due to the spread of COVID-19 in China. The anime's 12th episode will re-air instead on December 29. The staff will reveal the premiere date of the 13th episode at a later date.

The anime premiered worldwide on Netflix on July 6. The anime also debuted in Japan on AT-X on July 6. The anime suffered a two-week delay of its fifth episode from its scheduled August 3 airing to August 17 due to the spread of COVID-19 within the studio. The anime's production committee then delayed the eighth episode and beyond in September, citing the rapid increases in COVID-19 infections within Atelier Pontdarc and other studios involved in the anime's production. The anime instead re-aired episodes 3-6 throughout September.

The anime then restarted its airing from the first episode on October 6.

Shigeki Kawai is directing the anime at Atelier Pontdarc , and Kenta Ihara ( Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious , Full Dive , Saga of Tanya the Evil , Mieruko-chan ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Kazuhiro Ōta ( Natsu no Arashi! , Negima! , Pani Poni Dash! ) is designing the characters. Mayu Maeshima performs the anime's opening theme song "story." Yuka Iguchi performs the ending theme song "Ichibanboshi Sonority."

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Seventeen years ago, Takafumi's uncle fell into a coma, but now he's back like a man risen from his grave. Soon, Takafumi discovers two bizarre things: His uncle treasures video games above all else, and, while comatose, he was actually transported to another world as some heroic guardian! Now, not only does Takafumi have to room with an uncle who is literally magical, he also has to catch the guy up on two decades of history—smartphones, high-speed internet, modern anime tropes…and the traumatic outcome of the '90s console war!

Hotondoshindeiru launched the manga on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website in June 2018, and it is ongoing.

Source: Uncle From Another World anime's website via Yaraon!



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.