Uncle From Another World Anime Restarts Airing From Episode 1 on October 6

Delayed episode 8 now slated for November 24

The official website for the television anime of Hotondoshindeiru 's Uncle From Another World ( Isekai Ojisan ) manga announced on Friday that the anime will restart its broadcast from episode 1 in the fall season on October 6. The eighth episode, which was delayed indefinitely, will now air on November 24 at the earliest.

The anime will restart its airing on AT-X and BS11 on October 6, on Tokyo MX on October 7, on KBS Kyoto and Sun TV on October 8, and on TV Aichi on October 11.

The anime's production committee delayed the eighth episode and beyond indefinitely earlier this month, citing the rapid increases in COVID-19 infections within Atelier Pontdarc and other studios involved in the anime's production. The anime is instead re-running episodes 3-6 throughout September.

The anime already suffered a two-week delay of its fifth episode from its scheduled August 3 airing to August 17 due to a similar spread of COVID-19 within the studio.

The anime premiered worldwide on Netflix on July 6. The anime also debuted in Japan on AT-X on July 6.

Shigeki Kawai is directing the anime at Atelier Pontdarc , and Kenta Ihara ( Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious , Full Dive , Saga of Tanya the Evil , Mieruko-chan ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Kazuhiro Ota ( Natsu no Arashi! , Negima! , Pani Poni Dash! ) is designing the characters. Mayu Maeshima performs the anime's opening theme song "story." Yuka Iguchi performs the ending theme song "Ichibanboshi Sonority."

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Seventeen years ago, Takafumi's uncle fell into a coma, but now he's back like a man risen from his grave. Soon, Takafumi discovers two bizarre things: His uncle treasures video games above all else, and, while comatose, he was actually transported to another world as some heroic guardian! Now, not only does Takafumi have to room with an uncle who is literally magical, he also has to catch the guy up on two decades of history—smartphones, high-speed internet, modern anime tropes…and the traumatic outcome of the '90s console war!

Hotondoshindeiru launched the manga on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website in June 2018, and it is ongoing.