Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Franchise Marks 10th Anniversary with 10 Projects

Including anniversary story, online global exhibit, plus 4-panel manga's return

The official website for Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda 's original Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? novel series and franchise launched a page on Friday to celebrate the franchise 's 10th anniversary on January 15.

The franchise will have 10 "major" projects to mark the milestone, and the website confirmed six of them:

As previously announced, the franchise has been publishing a new novel volume every month from October 2022 to March 2023, including the 18th volume of the main series on January 24.

A 10th anniversary text story, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Prototype, will start serializing on January 15. Fans can take the " DanMachi Center Test," the first official certification exam to test their knowledge of the franchise , starting on January 15. The exam's questions will range from simple ones for beginners to extremely tough ones.

The virtual reality company Gugenka will hold an online exhibition that fans worldwide can view, starting in March.

The battle action role-playing game Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Battle Chronicle will launch on iOS and Android devices next spring. The GA Bunko imprint will publish Argonaut, the story from the second anniversary event of the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Memoria Freese mobile game, next year.



In addition, Choboraunyopomi is bringing back the Shin - Somosomo Dungeon ni Moguru no ga Machiga Dewanai Darō ka (Deep Dive: Isn't It Wrong to Dungeon-Crawl in the First Place?) four-panel spinoff manga for a mini-series. The new mini-series will tie into the January premiere of the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV anime's new Shinshō Yakusai-hen arc. The 10th anniversary portal site already debuted the mini-series' "chapter 0."

The anime's staff also debuted a new web preview video for the first episode of the new arc:

Yen Press is releasing both Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda 's original novel series and the Sword Oratoria spinoff novels, as well as their respective manga adaptations, in North America.

Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka IV Shinshō Meikyū-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV New Arc: Labyrinth), the fourth anime season, premiered in Japan on July 22. HIDIVE is streaming the anime under the title Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV . Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka IV Shinshō Yakusai-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV Late Arc: Disaster), the new arc in the fourth season, will premiere on January 5.

The anime's third season premiered in October 2020 after a delay from July 2020 due to the effects of COVID-19. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and the anime is streaming on HIDIVE . Crunchyroll is also streaming the season (after previously removing it on March 31).

The anime's first season premiered in April 2015 and had 13 episodes, and the second season premiered in July 2019 and had 12 episodes. The anime franchise also includes two OVAs, the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion film, and the Sword Oratoria: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side spinoff television series.

Source: Comic Natalie