My Clueless First Friend Anime's First Video Reveals Additional Cast, Staff, April Debut
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for the television anime of Taku Kawamura's My Clueless First Friend (Jijou wo Shiranai Tenkousei ga Guigui Kuru.) manga streamed on Thursday its first full promotional video, which revealed the anime's additional cast, staff and April premiere.
The anime will premiere in April in Japan on the TOKYO MX, TV Aichi, BS Fuji, Animax, and other channels. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.
Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga, and it describes the story:
One lonely, gloomy fifth-grade girl is the target of her classmates' relentless bullying and teasing—that is, until a new kid arrives on the scene. Friendly Takada is as clueless as he is well-meaning, but somehow he possesses the magic ability to start drawing "Grim Reaper" Nishimura out of her shell. As the elementary schoolers experience all the fun of a childhood summer together—from going to the pool to picking sunflowers to watching fireworks—an unusual friendship blossoms!
The anime's main cast includes Konomi Kohara as Akane Nishimura, and Shizuka Ishigami as Taiyō Takada.
Additional cast members include:
Kengo Kawanishi as Daichi Hino
Reina Kondo as Umi Adachi
Atsumi Tanezaki as Yukiko Takada
Shigenori Kageyama (DYNAMIC CHORD, Himawari!, Himawari Too!!) is directing the anime at St.Signpost, and Chikashi Kadekaru (Mieruko-chan, Juni Taisen: Zodiac War) is designing the characters. Takafumi Hoshikawa (Shaman King Storyboard, Unit Director) and Shogo Yasukawa (Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Ayakashi Triangle) are in charge of the series scripts, and Toshio Masuda (Kamisama Kiss, Naruto) is composing the music.
Additional staff for the anime includes:
- Assistant Director: Taiji Kawanishi (Scan2Go)
- Art Director: Jiafang Lu
- Color Key Artist: Kōta Yanai
- Compositing Director of Photography: Tetsuya Kawada (My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex)
- Editing: Keisuke Yanagi (Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Tokyo Ghoul)
- Sound Director: Noboru Haraguchi (Tokyo Ghoul, Cerberus)
Kawamura launched the manga in Square Enix's Gangan Joker magazine in May 2018. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume in October 2018, and will publish the 14th volume on March 22. Square Enix Manga & Books will publish the first volume in English on March 7, and the second volume on June 6.
