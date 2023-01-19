My Clueless First Friend Anime's First Video Reveals Additional Cast, Staff, April Debut

The official website for the television anime of Taku Kawamura 's My Clueless First Friend ( Jijou wo Shiranai Tenkousei ga Guigui Kuru. ) manga streamed on Thursday its first full promotional video, which revealed the anime's additional cast, staff and April premiere.

The anime will premiere in April in Japan on the TOKYO MX , TV Aichi , BS Fuji , Animax , and other channels. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

One lonely, gloomy fifth-grade girl is the target of her classmates' relentless bullying and teasing—that is, until a new kid arrives on the scene. Friendly Takada is as clueless as he is well-meaning, but somehow he possesses the magic ability to start drawing "Grim Reaper" Nishimura out of her shell. As the elementary schoolers experience all the fun of a childhood summer together—from going to the pool to picking sunflowers to watching fireworks—an unusual friendship blossoms!

licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

The anime's main cast includes Konomi Kohara as Akane Nishimura, and Shizuka Ishigami as Taiyō Takada.

Additional cast members include:

Kengo Kawanishi as Daichi Hino

Reina Kondo as Umi Adachi

Atsumi Tanezaki as Yukiko Takada

Shigenori Kageyama ( DYNAMIC CHORD , Himawari! , Himawari Too!! ) is directing the anime at St.Signpost , and Chikashi Kadekaru ( Mieruko-chan , Juni Taisen: Zodiac War ) is designing the characters. Takafumi Hoshikawa ( Shaman King Storyboard, Unit Director) and Shogo Yasukawa ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , Ayakashi Triangle ) are in charge of the series scripts, and Toshio Masuda ( Kamisama Kiss , Naruto ) is composing the music.

Additional staff for the anime includes:

Kawamura launched the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in May 2018. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume in October 2018, and will publish the 14th volume on March 22. Square Enix Manga & Books will publish the first volume in English on March 7, and the second volume on June 6.