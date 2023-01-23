Record of Ragnarok II Anime Unveils 2nd Promo Video (Updated)

Video features opening theme song "Rude, Loose Dance" by Minami

The staff for Record of Ragnarok II — the second season of the anime of Shinya Umemura , Ajichika , and Takumi Fukui 's Record of Ragnarok ( Shūmatsu no Walküre ) manga — revealed the anime's second promotional video on Tuesday. The new promo video features the opening theme song "Rude, Loose Dance" by singer Minami.

Netflix also revealed English cast members for the second season. The dub cast includes:

George Newbern as Hercules

as Hercules Jeff Leach as Jack the Ripper

Ryan Colt Levy as Loki

as Loki SungWon Cho as Kajinosuke Tanikaze

as Kajinosuke Tanikaze Tony Curran as Arthur Conan Doyle and Jack Smith

Kari Wahlgren as Hlökk

as Hlökk Victoria Atkin as Mary

David Errigo Jr. as Jack the Ripper (Young)

as Jack the Ripper (Young) Noshir Dahal as Indr and Brahma

The anime's first 10 episodes will premiere on Netflix on January 26, and the remaining five episodes will debut later this year.

New cast for the anime includes:

Returning cast members include:

Masatoshi Ono performs the ending theme song "Inori" (Prayer).

Masatoshi Ono performs the ending theme song "Inori" (Prayer).

The first season debuted on Netflix exclusively worldwide in June 2021. Warner Bros. Japan describes the anime:

7 million Years of Human Civilization is coming to an end… Every 1000 years, all the Gods of the world gather in heaven to attend the “Conference of Mankind Survival”. All the Gods agree to bring an ultimate end to the mankind due to their past foolish acts but before the final verdict is made, Brunhild, the eldest of the 13 Valkyrie sisters make and objection. “To spice things up, why donʼt you test humans?” Her proposal was to have God vs Humanityʼs final struggle also known as the “Ragnarok”, where all the Gods from the world and champions from the entire human history enters 1 on 1 battle. The first team to win 7 battles out of 13 will be the winner. It seems almost impossible for the humans to win against the Gods. Although Gods sneer at them, Brunhild makes further provocation; “Are you chickening out?” That touches Godsʼ nerves and they accept her proposal in anger. Therefore, Brunhild and her sisters must choose 13 of the strongest champions throughout the human history. Will humans surpass Gods and make an stop to the ultimate end? The eschatological battles between heaven and earth finally begin!

The Shūmatsu no Walküre manga launched in Comic Zenon magazine in November 2017. Umemura is writing the story, while Ajichika is drawing the art. Fukui is credited for composition.

The Ryo Fu Hō Sen Hishōden (The Legend of Lu Bu Fengxiang The Flying General) spinoff launched in Comic Zenon in October 2019, and it ended in its seventh volume in December.

