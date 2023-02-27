Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Games Get New DLC

Part 1 launches in fall, Part 2 in winter

The Pokémon Company International revealed during its Pokémon Presents stream on February 27, Pokémon Day, new DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the latest entries in the Pokémon game franchise . The DLC, titled "The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero," will feature two parts that will launch this year: "The Teal Mask" in fall and "The Indigo Disk" in winter.

The stream previewed the trailer and more information (starts at 18:48 below):

Part 1: The Teal Mask will feature the new legendary Pokémon Ogrepon, and the story will revolve around a school trip. In Part 2: The Indigo Disk, the player will become an exchange student at Blueberry Academy and encounter the new legendary Pokémon Terapagos. Customers who purchase the DLC will receive new uniform sets. Hisuian Zoroark will be available as an early-purchase bonus before October 31.

The stream also announced new Paradox Pokémon that will appear in Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet/Violet , starting on Monday. The new Pokémon are Walking Wake, based on Suicine, and Iron Leaves, which resembles Virizion.

Pokémon Scarlet/Violet will get connectivity functionality with Pokémon Go on Monday. By sending postcards from Pokémon Go to Pokémon Scarlet/Violet , players can catch different forms of Vivillon. In return, players can catch Gimmighoul in Pokémon Go after sending postcards.

The games launched onSwitch worldwide on November 18.

The games have three main stories, one of which is the standard eight gym challenges. In Pokémon Scarlet/Violet , there is no set path so players can visit the gyms in any order. There is also an overall "Treasure Hunt" in the new Paldea region. Players can ride the new cover legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon as a bike to traverse the world. The legendary partner offered depends on the game version owned.

The games feature a new Terastal phenomenon, in which Pokémon can Terastallize, becoming a glowing gem-like version of itself and boosting its move strength. All Pokémon can Teratallize. Some Pokémon change types and have alternate forms when Terastallizing. Pikachu becomes a Flying-type with balloons on its back, and Eevee may become other Tera types in addition to its Normal-type form. Players can participate in Tera Raids with up to three other players to fight Terastallized Pokémon. In these battles, everyone can attack at the same time. The Union Circle also allows for co-op play outside of Tera Raids.

GAME FREAK once again developed these games. The previous main entries in the franchise were Pokémon Sword and Shield , which launched on Switch in November 2019.