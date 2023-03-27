Tonko House, dwarf Animate Short by Poupelle of Chimney Town's Akihiro Nishino

California-based studio Tonko House ( Oni: Thunder God's Tale ), dwarf studios ( Rilakkuma and Kaoru ), and Akihiro Nishino — creator of the Poupelle of Chimney Town ( Entotsu-chō no Poupelle ) picture book — announced at the Oni Exhibition in Tokyo on Monday that they are animating a short titled "Bottle George." Nishino is writing the screenplay for the stop-motion animated short, and he is credited for the original work. His Chimney Town company is co-producing.

© 2023 Chimney Town

Tonko House 's Daisuke "Dice" Tsutsumi ( Hayao Miyazaki 's nephew-in-law) is directing the short and is also writing the screenplay. dwarf studios ' Noriko Matsumoto ( Rilakkuma and Kaoru ) is the producer.

© 2023 Chimney Town

The short explores the relationship between George, a man trapped inside a small bottle, and Chako, a young girl who is scared of her alcoholic father. She is poor, but resilient, and she lives with her cat. The story depicts the light and darkness of people.

© 2023 Chimney Town

© 2023 Chimney Town

Tonko House and dwarf studios previously collaborated on the Oni: Thunder God's Tale CGI animated series. The four-episode series debuted on October. The Animation Is Film Festival hosted the theatrical world premiere of the series in the same month.

Studio 4°C 's anime film of Nishino's Poupelle of Chimney Town ( Entotsu-chō no Poupelle ) picture book opened in Japan in December 2020 and ranked at #4 and earned 322,998,700 (about US$3.13 million) in its opening weekend. Eleven Arts began screening Poupelle of Chimney Town across North America in January 2022.